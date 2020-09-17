Login
First Lady Tours Hospital, Touts Trump's Tackling of Opioid Crisis

First Lady Melania Trump listens during a discussion at Concord Hospital on Sept. 17, 2020, in Concord, New Hampshire.Mary Schwalm / APFirst Lady Melania Trump listens during a discussion at Concord Hospital on Sept. 17, 2020, in Concord, New Hampshire. (Mary Schwalm / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 17, 2020 at 1:23pm
First Lady Melania Trump showcased a part of her “Be Best” youth well-being initiative on Thursday in a state her husband is hoping to win in November.

The First Lady toured Concord Hospital in New Hampshire’s capital city with James Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, in an effort to highlight the hospital’s treatment programs for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

Mrs. Trump has focused many of her public efforts on health issues such as the nation’s opioid crisis.

The appearance came during the home stretch of the presidential election season.

President Donald Trump lost New Hampshire to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by fewer than 3,000 votes in 2016. It was the second narrowest margin of victory in the election.

Only Michigan was closer, and Trump won that state.

During Thursday’s appearance, Melania Trump said combating opioid abuse is one of the “three pillars of my Be Best initiative.”

She also touted her husband’s administration’s release of $1.5 billion to states to address the crisis.

“Be Best encourages the creation of a safer, healthier and more hopeful world for our children,” Mrs. Trump said.

“And thanks to my husband and this administration, we are doing exactly that.”

The visit included a discussion with Carroll and hospital officials and a tour of the hospital’s Simulation Center, which included activities designed to help provide comfort to babies born after being exposed to drugs in the womb.

Carroll said the administration’s goal is to “reduce the supply of drugs on the street, to try to give these people a chance to put their hand up and say ‘I’m here.’”

Melania Trump also delivered 20 fleece “Be Best” blankets to the hospital’s special case nursery.

The opioid crisis has hit New Hampshire hard. The state had nearly 36 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in 2018, one of the highest rates in the country.

The First Lady also made a stop at the Manchester Fire Department Central Station, where she and the president visited in 2018.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







