Share
News

Five Confirmed Dead After US Explosion Rocks Quiet Neighborhood

 By The Associated Press  August 13, 2023 at 11:22am
Share

Five people were found dead after a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others, authorities said Sunday.

Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley said the bodies of four adults and one adolescent were recovered after the blast shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the borough, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

“This is certainly a sad, sad day and a sad time, for not just the folks in Plum but all the folks in the community and in this region,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Of the three people taken to hospitals, two were released while one remained in critical condition, said Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County. Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to provide additional information about the deceased victims.

Trending:
Obama Portrait Artist's Old Paintings Come Back to Bite Him: 'Evil'

“Please give us some time to deal with this situation and give the families your respect and give them some space to deal with this tragedy,” Conley said.

Emergency responders reported people trapped under debris after the blast leveled one house and left two others engulfed in flames, county spokesperson Amie Downs said. Crews from at least 18 fire departments worked to douse the flames with the help of water tankers from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the county fire marshal’s office along with borough and county law enforcement. Imbarlina warned that the investigation would be a “slow and long process” that would include a lot of forensic testing and could last “months if not years.”

Do you have natural gas in your home?


Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, said the company’s checks for gas leaks underground and in the air as well as the consistent pressure verified at regulation stations indicates that “our system was operating as designed.”

Gas and electric service was shut off as a precaution, and officials said Sunday a plan was in place to begin restoring service with electric power expected to be returned to all but a few residences, officials said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he and the first lady were “praying for the families” affected and promised them that “as you rebuild, we will have your back.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Five Confirmed Dead After US Explosion Rocks Quiet Neighborhood
Three Homes Destroyed in US Explosion, Multiple People Unaccounted For
Investigation Opened Against K2 Climbers Accused of Ignoring Fatally Injured Man
Historic Square Stripped of US Vice President's Name
Huge Damar Hamlin Update: He's Suiting Up for His First Game After Terrifying Collapse
See more...

Conversation