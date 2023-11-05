Share
News

Food Recall Grows, Feds Expand Investigation as Risk of 'Acute Toxicity' Remains

 By The Associated Press  November 5, 2023 at 12:01pm
Share

Federal health officials are expanding an investigation into potentially lead-tainted pouches of apple cinnamon fruit puree marketed for children amid reports of more illnesses and additional product recalls.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday it has received reports of seven illnesses in at least five states possibly linked to contaminated puree.

Two new companies, Schnucks Markets of St. Louis and Weis Markets of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, announced recalls of certain cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead. WanaBana of Coral Gables, Florida, previously recalled of all lots and expiration dates of its apple cinnamon fruit puree.

Eating the contaminated products could result in “acute toxicity,” FDA officials said. Parents and caregivers should not buy or serve the cinnamon applesauce products, which are sold through multiple retailers, including Amazon, Dollar Tree and at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores.

Children and others who have consumed the products should be tested for possible lead poisoning, the agency said.

Trending:
Docs Reveal Where Adam Schiff Has Been Living for Past 2 Decades - It's Not California

The investigation began in North Carolina, where health officials are looking into reports of four children with elevated blood levels linked to the WanaBana product. State health officials analyzed multiple lots of the product and detected “extremely high” concentrations of lead. The FDA confirmed the results.

The FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network is leading the investigation in cooperation with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health officials.

Lead is toxic to people of all ages, but can be especially harmful to children. Most children have no obvious symptoms, so it’s important that kids who are exposed get tested to check levels of lead in their blood. Short-term exposure to lead can result in symptoms that include headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia, the FDA said.

Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Would you play games / crosswords on The Western Journal’s site if offered?

Lead exposure can seriously harm children’s health, causing damage to the brain and nervous system and slowed growth and development. There is no known safe level of lead exposure, the AAP said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Food Recall Grows, Feds Expand Investigation as Risk of 'Acute Toxicity' Remains
Report: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Plans to Announce Support for GOP Presidential Candidate - But It's Not Trump
Damar Hamlin Announces Something Huge for the Medical Team That Saved His Life - Their Names Will Be Known
Singapore Prime Minister Stepping Down, Top Finance Official Named as Successor
Radio Anchor Fatally Shot While Livestreaming to Facebook in the Philippines
See more...

Conversation