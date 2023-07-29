Share
News
In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe’s logo hangs on a mural at it’s market in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Charles Krupa / AP Photo)

Grocery Chain Hit with Two Big Recalls - Soup Could Have Bugs While Other Food Might Come with Rocks

 By The Associated Press  July 29, 2023 at 10:01am
Trader Joe’s is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel that may contain rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns.

The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to Sept. 15, according to a Thursday announcement from the company.

On Friday, the grocer announced that Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel sold in 35 states and Washington, D.C., was also under recall.

On July 21, Trader Joe’s announced that it was recalling Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates ranging from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21.

Like the falafel, the cookies may also contain rocks, the company said.

When asked for further information about how the insects and rocks may have gotten into these products, a Trader Joe’s representative said that “there was an issue in the manufacturing processes in the facilities.”

Suppliers alerted Trader Joe’s of the possible foreign material for each recall, the company said.

“We pulled the product from our shelves as soon as we were made aware of the issue. Once we understood the issue we notified our customers,” the representative said in a statement sent to The Associated Press Saturday.

All of the recalled cookies, soup and falafel have been removed from sale or destroyed, Trader Joe’s said in its announcements.

But the Monrovia, California-based company is still urging consumers to check their kitchens for the products.

Trader Joe’s says customers who have the recalled products should throw them away or return them to any store for a full refund.

Lot codes and further details about the products under recall, as well as customer service contact information, can be found on the company’s website.

Trader Joe’s did not specify how many products were impacted with each recall or identify suppliers.

But one Food and Drug Administration notice cited by NBC News says that the Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup recall impacts around 10,889 cases sold in seven states.

Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc. is identified as the recalling firm, per the notice.

No formal releases about the three recalls were published on the FDA’s Recalls, Market Withdrawals, & Safety Alerts page as of Saturday.

The Associated Press reached out to the FDA and Winter Gardens Quality Foods for information on Saturday.

“We have a close relationship with our vendors and they alerted us of these issues. We don’t hesitate or wait for regulatory agencies to tell us what to do,” the Trader Joe’s representative said.

The representative added: “We will never leave to chance the safety of the products we offer.”

Conversation