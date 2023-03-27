Parler Share
News
Sports
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaking to the media
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to the media at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (Nick Wass / AP file photo)

Former MVP-Winning QB Lamar Jackson Announces Trade Request

 By The Associated Press  March 27, 2023 at 8:28am
Parler Share

Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2.

Trending:
House Dems Have Meltdown After Jan. 6th Prisoners Have 3-Word Chant for Them During Jail Visit

On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.

That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes.

Also Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke about Jackson at the league’s owners meetings in Phoenix.

“I haven’t seen the tweet. That’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said.

“I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here, and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited, thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea.”

Related:
Breaking: Shooter Attacks Christian Elementary School, First Responders Report 'Multiple Patients'

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, doesn’t have an agent.

His passing and running ability make him one of the game’s most unusual stars.

At age 25, he already is one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing.

Should the Ravens trade Jackson?

Jackson has been hurt at the end of the past two seasons, and the Ravens haven’t reached the AFC championship game with him.

If he remains with Baltimore, he’ll have a new coordinator. The Ravens hired Georgia’s Todd Monken for that position after the end of last season.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Breaking: Shooter Attacks Christian Elementary School, First Responders Report 'Multiple Patients'
Former MVP-Winning QB Lamar Jackson Announces Trade Request
'The Country Is on Fire': Stores Closed, Flights Grounded, Schools Shut Down as Protests Rage Across Israel
Fourth Person Found Dead as Authorities Search Rubble of Chocolate Factory Explosion
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Crushes All Competitors, Comes Out Blazing with Staggering $73.5M at Box Office
See more...

Conversation