SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Foundation of Prince’s second wife to honor him at gala

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2005 file photo, singer Prince arrives with his wife Manuela Testolini for the 77th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Andra Day, Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire will perform during a fundraising gala honoring Prince to benefit the foundation of his second wife, Testolini. The evening Sunday to raise money for In a Perfect World will be hosted by Anthony Anderson. Bobby Brown, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, Chaka Khan and Prince’s “Purple Rain” co-star Apollonia Kotero were scheduled to attend. Testolini, who was married to the late megastar from 2001 to 2007, told The Associated Press on Friday that performances will be heavy on Prince music. About 250 people will attend in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 3:02pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Andra Day, Dave Stewart and Philip Bailey perform during a fundraising gala honoring Prince.

The evening will benefit the In a Perfect World nonprofit of his second wife, Manuela Testolini. Prince’s childhood friend and early bandmate Andre Cymone will collect the award Sunday in Los Angeles.

Anthony Anderson will host. Bobby Brown, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, Chaka Khan and Prince’s “Purple Rain” co-star Apollonia Kotero were scheduled to attend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







How major US stock indexes fared Friday
Foundation of Prince’s second wife to honor him at gala
Evacuations lifted for flooded California wine country towns
Salvador Perez hurts elbow, may need season-ending surgery
Panamanian world champion boxer Eusebio Pedroza dead at 62
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×