Foundation of Prince’s second wife to honor him at gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Andra Day, Dave Stewart and Philip Bailey perform during a fundraising gala honoring Prince.

The evening will benefit the In a Perfect World nonprofit of his second wife, Manuela Testolini. Prince’s childhood friend and early bandmate Andre Cymone will collect the award Sunday in Los Angeles.

Anthony Anderson will host. Bobby Brown, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, Chaka Khan and Prince’s “Purple Rain” co-star Apollonia Kotero were scheduled to attend.

