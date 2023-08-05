Hometown passion for this year’s soccer champions from Naples has betrayed the hideout of a longtime crime fugitive from Italy, who was captured while riding a motor scooter on a Greek island, Italian police said Saturday.

Naples-based Carabinieri paramilitary police said the man, who was on Italy’s list of the 100 most dangerous fugitives, was spotted in a photo of fans in a restaurant in Corfu, Greece.

The fans were celebrating after the Napoli soccer squad clinched Italy’s top league championship earlier this year.

After spotting the fugitive in the photo, police headed to Corfu to tail the man, identified by them as 60-year-old Vincenzo La Porta, who had been on the run for 11 years.

Police didn’t specify when his recent arrest was carried out, but they said officers blocked him going down a Corfu street on a motor scooter.

Greek police later said La Porta was arrested on Friday.

La Porta, considered close to a crime clan of the Naples-based Camorra syndicate, has been convicted in absentia of criminal association, tax evasion and fraud, police said.

According to the owner of a different restaurant on the island, La Porta had been working there as an assistant chef for the past month or so.

Police in Corfu said he appeared before a prosecutor on Saturday and was ordered held in jail until a panel of appeals court judges rules on the extradition request.

Italy wants him extradited so he can serve a prison sentence of 14 years and 4 months.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether La Porta had a lawyer.

Police said they had been following La Porta’s online activity, including financial movements, and waited for him to make a false move that could tip them off to his whereabouts.

“Betraying him was his passion for soccer and for the Napoli team,” police said in a statement.

“With the championship victory, La Porta couldn’t resist celebrating.”

Investigators spotted him in a photo of celebrants at the restaurant, where he was holding a scarf in the sky-blue colors of his hometown team.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

