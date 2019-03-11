SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Gonzaga, Virginia, UNC remain 1-2-3 atop new AP Top 25 poll

Gonzaga coach Mark Few watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 9:01am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina remain 1-2-3 atop an otherwise reshuffled top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags sit on top for a third straight week, earning 41 of 64 first-place votes on Monday. And the Cavaliers also stayed put behind Gonzaga for a third straight week, claiming the remaining 23 first-place votes.

Kentucky is fourth, followed by Duke, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Tennessee, LSU and Michigan to round out the top 10.

Auburn is the only addition at No. 22, returning for the first time since mid-January and after peaking at No. 7 in December.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to No. 17 for its lowest ranking since the 2013-14 season, while UCF slid out from its No. 25 ranking in the last poll.

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Tunisia: 12 infants die of hospital-acquired infection
A private gift from Joni Mitchell will soon be a book
Gonzaga, Virginia, UNC remain 1-2-3 atop new AP Top 25 poll
Ex-VP of Congo seeks damages over war crime convictions
Rights group: terror watchlist shared with animal shelters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×