GOP Rep Gaetz Cleared After 'BS Smear' Investigation

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Greg Nash / Pool / AFP via Getty ImagesRep. Matt Gaetz of Florida speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Greg Nash / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published July 10, 2020 at 10:33am
The Office of Congressional Ethics has recommended no further action against a Florida congressman who is paying a donor and former legal client $5,000 a month to rent space for his district office.

The independent office has ended a preliminary investigation after finding insufficient evidence to continue the case against Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The Republican was accused of a possible violation of a House rule that says lawmakers should not lease from people with whom they have had a professional or legal relationship.

Gaetz, a strong defender of President Donald Trump, said in a tweet on Thursday that the allegation against him was “a BS smear” that is “now debunked.″

Gaetz has been leasing space from Collier Merrill, a Pensacola real estate developer, under an arrangement Gaetz said was approved by House officials.

The two-term lawmaker has said he did nothing wrong and that the lease is “at or below market rate.”

The Office of Congressional Ethics opened the inquiry after news reports about the leasing arrangement surfaced in April.

The office is a nonpartisan entity that reviews allegations of misconduct against House members, officers and staff, and makes recommendation to the House Ethics Committee.

Merrill is a real estate developer and restaurateur. In a series of tweets in April, Gaetz said Merrill had hosted fundraisers for him, attended official functions with him and was a legal client of his “many years ago” on a local noise violation at a restaurant.

Merrill owns Empire Partners, L.L.C, the company that has billed him for the rent since Gaetz took office in 2017.

Gaetz tweeted at the time that he was “never ever realizing personal financial gain as a consequence of elected office.”

An official House form that must be signed by the property owner and the member of Congress certifies that a district office lease “is entered into at fair market value as the result of a bona fide, arms-length, marketplace transaction.”

It also states that both sides “certify that the parties are not relatives nor have had, or continue to have, a professional or legal relationship (except as a landlord and tenant).”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







