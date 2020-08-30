SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Gunman Who Shot Two Officers Finally Arrested After 12-Hour Standoff, Police Chief Asks for Prayers

Police officers set up near the scene of a shooting that left two of their colleagues wounded Saturday in St. Louis.Jeff Roberson / APPolice officers set up near the scene of a shooting that left two of their colleagues wounded Saturday in St. Louis. The suspected gunman barricaded himself in a house nearby, where he remained until surrendering early Saturday morning. (Jeff Roberson / AP)  

By The Associated Press
Published August 30, 2020 at 11:23am
P Share Print

A St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city’s south side remained in critical condition Sunday, police said.

A second officer who was shot in the leg was treated and released after the shooting about 6 p.m. Saturday in the South Grand neighborhood near Tower Grove Park, St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Officer Michelle Woodling said.

The officer who was shot in the head is a 29-year-old man with 3 1/2 years of experience with the department. Woodling said the second is 30 years old and has been on the force about six months.

The 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning, Woodling said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden said the gunman ordered a family out of their home at gunpoint and barricaded himself inside for almost 12 hours.

TRENDING: Herschel Walker's Son: If Kindergartners Can Obey Teachers, Grown Men Can Obey Police Officers

The two officers were searching for another reported shooting victim when the gunman shot one of them in the head and the other in the leg, Hayden said.

The officers were “trying to do their job, that’s all they’re trying to do and they’re suffering under gunfire,” Hayden said, adding that the incidents are part of “a surge in violence” this summer.

He asked residents to pray for the officers.

Hayden said eight of his officers have been shot in the line of duty since June 1.

Do you think anti-police violence is getting more common?

“We’re trying to cope through a very trying summer, and it’s very difficult. It’s very difficult,” he said.

In this weekend’s incident, while the man was barricaded inside the house, officers armed with rifles and a SWAT team assembled outside. Police closed surrounding streets and warned residents to stay inside. Police used a bullhorn to order the suspect out and fired tear gas into the house, but fired no gunshots, the department said.

The man was taken into custody about 5:30 a.m. Police have released no details about how the standoff came to an end.

Homeowners Mimi and Steve Haag said they were trying to call 911 to help another man who had been shot when the gunman just walked into their home.

“I saw then he had a gun,” Steve Haag told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He was very calm standing there with it in his hand and he just says to Mimi: ‘Ma’am you need to get off the phone.’”

RELATED: CA Opens Door for Reparations for Slavery, Wants Task Force To Decide Compensation

The Haags escaped through the back door and were unhurt in their encounter with the gunman. Police were unable to locate the other man who was apparently shot and wounded.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson use a Twitter post to ask the public’s prayers for the wounded officers and the police department as a whole.

“Please keep our injured officers and all the men and women of @SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers as this situation continues to develop. Their friends, family and loved ones, too,” Krewson said.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who has a fractious relationship with the city’s police, also issued a statement of support.

“We extend our deepest concern and sadness surrounding today’s unfortunate events,” Gardner told KDSK-TV. “I want to extend my prayers for the injured SLMPD officers and their families.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Gunman Who Shot Two Officers Finally Arrested After 12-Hour Standoff, Police Chief Asks for Prayers
Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Career Will Not Have 'Storybook Ending' He'd Hoped
Student Group Launches Fundraiser To Pay Kyle Rittenhouse's Legal Fees
2 Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured in Black Hawk Helicopter Training Crash
German Police Shut Down Huge Protest Against Virus Mandates
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×