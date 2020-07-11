When an arm wrestling contest with his young son ended badly, a Kentucky man allegedly went on a rampage that led to a shooting and an eight-hour standoff with police.

The incident took place on Monday in the community of Florence, Kentucky, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Police were dispatched at 12:58 a.m. after they received a report of a subject with a weapon.

Two family members had already fled the home when police arrived, the post said.

“Curtis Zimmerman, 55, refused commands to exit the residence which resulted in an eight (8) hour standoff. During the standoff, only Zimmerman remained inside of the home,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

“Deputies learned that Zimmerman was intoxicated and challenged his juvenile son to an arm-wrestling contest. When Zimmerman lost multiple times, he became agitated which led to a physical altercation with his son,” the post said.

The son’s age was not disclosed.

“Zimmerman grabbed a firearm and as his son was going upstairs, Zimmerman fired two (2) shots inside of the house,” the post continued.

Zimmerman’s target when he fired was unclear. According to the Facebook post, he “stated that he fired the shots into the ceiling.”

Zimmerman surrendered at 8:25 a.m. Monday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Florence Police Department SWAT Team and Boone County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team all responded to the incident.

Zimmerman was hospitalized to be evaluated, and was scheduled to be arrested upon his release.

He will face a felony charge of first-degree wanton endangerment, the post said.

Zimmerman will be jailed upon his release and face a bond of $5,000.

Police said neither of the other family members in the house were injured.

