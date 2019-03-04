Hamas leader says Egypt is renewing Gaza mediation efforts

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The leader of Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement says Egypt is launching a new round of mediation to secure a cease-fire between the militant group and Israel.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel of “opting out of short and long term understandings” aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Haniyeh said that last year Israel and Hamas reached understandings for Israel to extend Gaza’s fishing zone, increase the territory’s electricity supply and allow cash into Gaza for Hamas public servants.

But he said a botched Israeli undercover raid in Gaza last fall undermined understandings on broader issues “as if they never existed.”

Hamas expects Egyptian mediators to arrive this week to restart reconciliation efforts.

