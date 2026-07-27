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Maine's newly minted Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson speaks in Bangor, Maine, on Sunday after becoming his party's official choice to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.
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Maine's newly minted Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson speaks in Bangor, Maine, on Sunday after becoming his party's official choice to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Kamala 2.0? Coronation for Platner's Replacement Proves Dems Haven't Learned a Thing

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 27, 2026 at 9:10am
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If history holds, it’s now time for Troy Jackson’s “Brat Summer.”

You remember “Brat Summer.” That was the nickname given to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, begun in earnest almost two years ago to the day that Jackson became the Demorcrats’ replacement nominee for Graham Platner in the Maine Senate race. Like Jackson, she didn’t win a single primary vote. She didn’t even enter.

Like Jackson, Harris was replacing a man who had too much baggage to continue. Like Jackson, there was little enthusiasm by the party when the candidacy began. But everyone tried to make the “Kamala IS brat” thing happen, all because of a popular Charli XCX song and the desire to cast Harris look cool, somehow.

We all know what happened to “Brat Summer” when autumn came. If Troy Jackson’s coronation was any indication, it’ll be even more pathetic this November.

Jackson, the former president of the Maine Senate, more or less came into Saturday’s session of the Maine Democratic Party with the nomination sewn up despite not receiving a vote.

He’s a progressive favored by Platner, the novice oysterman who won the spring primary despite a series of red flags in his personal life and who had to withdraw after several allegations of sexual abuse emerged.

The party had until Monday to replace Platner on the ballot, and instead of any sort of electoral process, they allowed delegates to select his replacement. This Kamala-esque coronation was “grassroots democracy in action,” one Maine Democrat claimed.

Indeed, this wasn’t the only attempt to make this very un-democratic spectacle look like something resembling popular will:

Related:
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And when it wasn’t Democrats lying to themselves about their commitment to democracy, it was Democrats being Democrats in the most absurd way. Like this land acknowledgment, for instance:

OK, then: Let the chieftains of the Maliseet, Mi‘kmaq, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot pick your nominee! Simple, right? Oh, you weren’t really serious about that stuff. Just as you weren’t serious about democracy.

By the way, it’s not as if Jackson is the kind of figure that will inspire the kind of excitement that Platner did, at least if the speech after his nomination was any indication:

It’s worth noting, too, that this doesn’t necessarily mean problems are over for Maine Democrats, as reports about his volatile temper have long been in the public domain:

There’s also the fact that he not only endorsed but campaigned with Platner, as Politico reported:

Jackson campaigned alongside Platner and stood by him through several scandals — until POLITICO reported earlier this month that a woman who dated Platner said he had sexually assaulted her, a claim Platner denies. In response, Jackson publicly disavowed Platner and said he had “lied to me.”

Jackson told reporters yesterday he has not spoken to Platner since then. Asked to respond to [the Senate Leadership Fund] ad, Jackson said “anyone that I may have argued with, that I might have went too far or got too passionate, I apologize to.”

That ad highlighted Jackson’s volatile nature, including throwing a water bottle during an argument with a female Democrat lawmaker in 2021. “No tattoo, same crazy,” the ad’s copy reads, in reference to Platner’s infamous Nazi tattoo:

“Chuck Schumer forcefully removed Graham Platner from the ballot against the will of Maine voters, only to replace him with a deranged and scandal-plagued political insider,” said Chris Gustafson, communications director of the Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP-aligned super PAC.

If that’s accurate, it’s bad. But even if it’s not accurate, it’s still bad — for Democrats. We saw what happened when Kamala Harris was appointed late in the game by party chieftains only to falter down the stretch. The time for a legitimate challenge was last year, not last week.

Once Troy Jackson’s “Brat Summer” period is over, the Democrats will be stuck with a flawed candidate in a must-win race — and the fault is all theirs.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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