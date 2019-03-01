%headline(Trump claims Cohen book would prove ex-aide a liar

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming that his former lawyer Michael Cohen shopped a book to publishers that portrayed Trump in a favorable light, at odds with Cohen’s damning testimony to Congress.

In a Friday tweet, Trump said Cohen’s manuscript was a “love letter” to him and said Congress should demand the manuscript as evidence Cohen’s testimony this week was “fraudulent” and “dishonest.”

Cohen told a House panel Trump was a “racist,” ”con man” and liar.

Reports last year indicated Cohen was shopping a book, one favorable about Trump, and that Cohen had an agreement with a Hachette Book Group imprint before his legal troubles ended the deal. A person familiar with negotiations confirmed Cohen’s book was submitted for auction and that Hachette discussed an offer, but didn’t reach a deal.

