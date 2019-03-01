SECTIONS
%headline(Trump claims Cohen book would prove ex-aide a liar

FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, is sworn in to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Giving Congress a who's who of President Donald Trump's allies and business associates during his testimony, Cohen rattled off more than a dozen names, providing the committee with a potential roadmap for future hearings. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 7:03am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 7:07am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming that his former lawyer Michael Cohen shopped a book to publishers that portrayed Trump in a favorable light, at odds with Cohen’s damning testimony to Congress.

In a Friday tweet, Trump said Cohen’s manuscript was a “love letter” to him and said Congress should demand the manuscript as evidence Cohen’s testimony this week was “fraudulent” and “dishonest.”

Cohen told a House panel Trump was a “racist,” ”con man” and liar.

Reports last year indicated Cohen was shopping a book, one favorable about Trump, and that Cohen had an agreement with a Hachette Book Group imprint before his legal troubles ended the deal. A person familiar with negotiations confirmed Cohen’s book was submitted for auction and that Hachette discussed an offer, but didn’t reach a deal.

