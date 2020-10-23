Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Health Official Who Pushed for Lockdown Caught Breaking COVID Rules

Virus Outbreak Czech RepublicOndrej Deml / AP via CTKIn this March 15, 2020 file photo, Deputy Minister of Health Roman Prymula addresses a news conference after the government talks on new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Prague, Czech Republic. (Ondrej Deml / AP via CTK)

By The Associated Press
Published October 23, 2020 at 5:03am
P Share Print

The Czech Republic’s prime minister called on his health minister to resign or be fired after he broke strict government restrictions to slow a record surge of coronavirus infections and visited a Prague restaurant.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Friday he will meet with the country’s president later in the day to discuss a possible replacement of the minister, Roman Prymula.

“There’s no other solution than his resignation from the post,” Babis said. “It shouldn’t have happened.”

“If we want the people to abide by the rules … it is us who have to set an example,” Babis said. “We can’t preach water and drink wine.”

The Blesk tabloid daily said Prymula met with Jaroslav Faltynek, deputy head of the senior government ANO, or YES, movement led by Babis in a Prague restaurant on Wednesday night.

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

Photographs published in the paper showed that Prymula also didn’t wear a mandatory face mask.

Restaurants are closed in the Czech Republic because of the pandemic, and it wasn’t immediately clear if the establishment was open or if the owner only allowed Prymula and Faltynek in to dine there.

The revelation has shocked the country, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic. At Prymula’s request, the government has approved tight restrictions to slow the surge that is threatening the entire health system.

The junior government coalition party, the Social Democrats, joined the opposition to demand Prymula’s resignation, calling his behavior “absolutely unacceptable.”

Do you think the health minister should resign?

Prymula denied any wrongdoing and refused to step down, further escalating the crisis. He said he was invited to participate in a meeting with a hospital director and only went through the restaurant to a private space where it took place.

“I haven’t broken anything,” he said.

Faltynek apologized for the meeting and said he asked Prymula to meet to discuss a special parliamentary session that is set to approve a plan for NATO military medical personnel to come to the Czech Republic to help their local colleagues.

Before he became health minister, Prymula was a deputy health minister who led the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic for a time in the spring.

The country recorded a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases and deaths then compared to hard-hit Western European countries such as Italy, Spain and Britain.

RELATED: New Unemployment Claims Fall to Lowest Level Since March

Prymula, an epidemiologist, later assumed a different post, as a government health care envoy.

He was appointed only a month ago as a “crisis manager” to lead the country’s response to the pandemic as new infections were on a steep rise.

Prymula became health minister on Sept. 12, and he imposed a series of tough regulations in attempts to slow the steep rise of infections. Bars, restaurants and schools are closed, as well as theaters, cinemas, zoos and many other locations. Professional sports competitions are banned.

Just hours before the incident in the restaurant, Prymula and Babis announced the country was returning to a lockdown like in the spring with new restrictions that limit movement, close many stores and services, and limit public gatherings to two.

Prymula said the health system would collapse around Nov. 10 if the measures weren’t taken, Prymula said.

Calling the current situation dramatic, he recently tweeted in one of his videos: “I’d like to call on all of you to stay, if possible, at home.”

The day-to-day increase of new confirmed cases in the country reached 14,151 on Thursday, the second biggest after a record of almost 15,000 set a day earlier. The country has confirmed 223,065 positive cases, about a third of them in the last seven days while 1,845 have died.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4,777, with 735 in serious condition.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 32.81 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 7 to 92.88 new cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







'A New World': Trump Announces Peace Deal Between Israel and Sudan After Decades of War
2000 Redux? Trump, Biden Preparing for White House Battle To End at Supreme Court
Health Official Who Pushed for Lockdown Caught Breaking COVID Rules
Feds Sound Alarm on Kremlin-Backed Russian Hackers Stealing Data from Local Governments
Another US-Brokered Peace Deal Between Israel, Arab Rival Coming Soon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×