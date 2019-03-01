SECTIONS
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 3:03pm
Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, snapping a three-day losing streak amid renewed optimism for a potential resolution to the U.S.’s trade war with China.

Investors drew encouragement from a published report saying the two nations could hammer out a trade deal within the next month. Health care and technology companies accounted for much of the market’s gains.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 19.20 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,803.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,026.32.

The Nasdaq composite gained 62.82 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,595.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 14.09 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,589.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 11.02 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow fell 5.49 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Nasdaq picked up 67.81 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 lost 0.42 points, or 0.03 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 296.84 points, or 11.8 percent.

The Dow is up 2,698.86 points, or 11.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 960.08 points, or 14.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 241.08 points, or 17.9 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

