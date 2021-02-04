Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has a memoir coming out April 6.

The book is called “Beautiful Things” and will focus on the younger Biden’s struggles with substance abuse, according to Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Acquired in the fall of 2019, “Beautiful Things” was kept under wraps as Biden’s business dealings came under scrutiny during the election and his finances became a matter of investigation by the Justice Department.

“Beautiful Things” was circulated among several authors and includes advance praise from Stephen King, Dave Eggers and Anne Lamott.

“In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley,” King writes.

“Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where’s Hunter? The answer is he’s in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful.”

In a snippet released by Gallery, Biden writes in his book, “I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love.”

Joe Biden addressed his son’s history of drug abuse during one of last fall’s presidential debates.

“My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem. He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it, and I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my son.”

Hunter Biden, 51, is a lawyer and former lobbyist who joined the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2014, around the time his father, then U.S. vice president, was helping conduct the Obama administration’s foreign policy in that region.

Last December, Hunter Biden confirmed that the Justice Department was looking into his tax affairs, and The Associated Press subsequently reported that he had received a subpoena asking about his interaction with numerous business entities. Biden has denied any wrongdoing.

Financial terms for “Beautiful Things,” which was written in collaboration with the author and journalist Drew Jubera, were not disclosed.

Simon & Schuster has released books by former President Donald Trump and Sean Hannity, along with such anti-Trump tell-alls as former national security adviser John Bolton’s “The Room Where It Happened” and Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough.”

The publisher signed a book deal last fall with Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, but dropped it after Hawley challenged the results of the presidential election.

