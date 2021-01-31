The man whose sketchy activities in China and Ukraine were a major sensation until his father’s election as president is now a man sketching out a low-profile existence as an artist.

Hunter Biden, who will turn 51 this week, is now preparing for an art show in New York City with Soho art dealer Georges Berges, according to the New York Post.

The Post said Berges “was once arrested for ‘terrorist threats’ and assault with a deadly weapon in California and has strong ties to China.”

Biden, however, is not a starving artist. He’s renting a Hollywood Hills home for $12,000 a month while also maintaining a Washington, D.C., home.

Last weekend, brief media reports emerged when the activities of Hunter Biden in pursuit of a bagel became social media fodder for Matt Viser, White House reporter for The Washington Post.

En route back from church, Biden diverted motorcade so Hunter Biden could make a food run at Call Your Mother, arguably the best bagel shop in DC. Hunter stood at the window several minutes for the takeout order as his dad and daughters waited in the car, per pooler @TomDeFrank — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 24, 2021

House Republicans weren’t amused.

This is the most coverage Hunter Biden has ever received by the mainstream media. What a joke. https://t.co/nov8q74Aeu — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 24, 2021

Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China raised red flags among Republicans last year over questions that he may have used his father’s connections to help himself, and that he was dealing with members of China’s Communist Party. The U.S. attorney’s office is also investigating Hunter Biden in a tax case.

President Joe Biden tried to quell the storm during the campaign by saying there would be no foreign business entanglements when he was president.

“No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country,” He said, according to a report in The Daily Caller in early January. “Period. Period. End of story.”

But, as The Daily Caller reported, that’s not quite true.

“Hunter Biden continues to hold a 10% stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Chinese business records show, despite multiple reports from December suggesting he was divesting his position in the company,” the news outlet reported.

Even before that report, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that there have been too many questions raised that need answers.

“We’re not going to live in a country where the Trumps get looked at, you know, from the time they get up ’til the time they go to bed,” Graham said, according to MSN News.

“I like Joe Biden, I like Jill. This is not easy. Hunter Biden’s had all kinds of problems, but I can promise you that what I’m asking for needs to be done. We’re not going to give the Democrats a pass,” he said.

“What happened here is that Hunter Biden took advantage of his position of being the vice president’s son. I’m disappointed that Joe Biden let this happen. He obviously is pretty much clueless. He says he didn’t know that Hunter Biden was on Burisma’s board, the most corrupt gas company in the Ukraine when Joe Biden was in charge of dealing with corruption.”

“He has a lot to answer for,” Graham said. “It’s not personal. It breaks my heart that this happened.”

A Graham spokesman has said the issue of investigating the president’s son is likely to be brought up in the confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, according to the U.K.-based Daily Mail.

