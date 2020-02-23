SECTIONS
Zamboni Driver Called Up by NHL Team To Serve as Emergency Goalie, Helps Secure Win

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall scores his team's third goal of the game against Carolina Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto on Saturday.Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via APToronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall scores his team's third goal of the game against Carolina Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto on Saturday. Ayres, a Zamboni driver, was pressed into action after two Hurricanes goalies were injured, but still managed to help the Hurricanes nail down a victory. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2020 at 7:41pm
The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night after both of the team’s netminders left with injuries.

David Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies, an American Hockey League affiliate of the Maple Leafs, served as the emergency goalie.

The 42-year-old Ayres was forced into action in Marlies gear and a Hurricanes jersey midway through the second period after Carolina’s James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were injured.

The Hurricanes were leading 3-1 when Ayres took over.

The Zamboni driver helped the team secure a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ayres, from Whitby, Ontario, has backed up both the Marlies and the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL in the past.

Is a chance like this every sports lover's dream?

Reimer started, but left just 6:10 into the first period with a lower-body injury after Toronto’s Zach Hyman shoved a Hurricanes defenseman on top of him in the crease.

Mrazek came in, but also had to leave after a collision with Leafs forward Kyle Clifford while attempting to play the puck near the face-off dot in Carolina’s zone in the second.

Both Hyman and Clifford were given penalties.

Home teams are required to have an emergency goalie on-call who is available to either team.

Ayres was paid $500 for his services and was able to keep his game-worn jersey.

Shirts are available for sale with Ayres’ name and number. According to the Carolina Hurricanes Twitter account, royalties from the shirt will go directly to Ayres.

The team is also working with him to identify a charity to also receive a portion of the proceeds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







