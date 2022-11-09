Parler Share
News
Brazilian singer Gal Costa poses for a news conference at the "Festival di Sanremo" Italian song contest in San Remo, Italy, on Feb. 27, 2008.
Brazilian singer Gal Costa poses for a news conference at the "Festival di Sanremo" Italian song contest in San Remo, Italy, on Feb. 27, 2008. (Alberto Pellaschiar / AP)

Iconic Brazilian Singer Gal Costa Dies, Had Concert Planned for Dec. 17

 By The Associated Press  November 9, 2022 at 9:24am
Parler Share

Singer Gal Costa, an icon in the Tropicalia and Brazilian popular music movements who enjoyed a nearly six-decade career, died on Wednesday. She was 77.

Her death was confirmed by a press representative, who provided no further information.

The soprano, with wild curls of dark hair, was best known for lending her unique voice to compositions such as Ary Barroso’s “Aquarela do Brasil” (Watercolor of Brazil), Tom Jobim’s “Dindi,” Jorge Ben Jor’s “Que Pena” (What a Shame) and Caetano Veloso’s “Baby.”

“Gal Costa was among the world’s best singers, among our principal artists to carry the name and sounds of Brazil to the whole planet,” President-elect Luiz Inácio da Silva wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of him hugging her. “Her talent, technique and courage enriched and renewed our culture, cradled and marked the lives of millions of Brazilians.”

Costa was born Maria da Graça Penna Burgos in the northeastern state of Bahia and came onto the scene alongside future legends Veloso, Gilberto Gil and Maria Bethânia.

Trending:
RNC Committeeman Posts Photo of Disturbing Way His AZ Ballot Was Printed

All were already successful solo artists when they formed the band Doces Bárbaros. Their joint side project became an important counterculture reference during Brazil’s two-decade military dictatorship, inspiring a record, tour and documentary.

In 2011, Costa was awarded a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

She remained an active performer until nearly the end, having recently suspended shows to undergo a surgery on one of her nostrils. Her next concert had been scheduled for Dec. 17, in Sao Paulo.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Iconic Brazilian Singer Gal Costa Dies, Had Concert Planned for Dec. 17
Sean Penn Presents Zelenskyy with His Oscar, But Ukrainian Leader Doesn't Get to Keep It
DeSantis Soundly Beats Crist to Win 2nd Term as Florida Governor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul Beats Out Dem Rival to Win 3rd Term in Kentucky
Co-Founder of Country Band Alabama Dies, 'Heaven Gained Another Guitar/Fiddle Player Today'
See more...

Conversation