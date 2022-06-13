Share
Lifestyle

Crowd of Nearly 70,000 People Attend Rev. Franklin Graham's Latest Event in Brazil

 By Amanda Thomason  June 13, 2022 at 3:35pm
Share

Franklin Graham has been busy flying all over the world to speak at different events aimed at bringing the gospel to the lost.

Just recently, he tied up a trip to the United Kingdom after events in Liverpool, Newport and Sheffield as part of his 2022 “God Loves You Tour” in the U.K. He’ll be back to continue the tour in London in July, but on June 11 he was in Rio de Janeiro for another massive event.



“An incredible crowd of over 68,000 people came out to Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro this evening for #EsperançaRio,” Graham posted on June 11.

“The rain didn’t dampen their enthusiasm! 4,000+ churches have been a part of preparing for this event for many months, and some told us they had been praying for years.”

Trending:
GOP Gov. Eyeing WH in 2024 Commits Political Suicide Live on Fox News


Using examples immediately at hand to highlight his points, Graham assured the attendees of their worth and the importance of making the decision to follow Christ while they can.

“I told the crowd that if they owned all of the high-end real estate lining Copacabana Beach or all of the gas, oil, and gold in the world, their soul is of more value than all of those things. One day, each of our bodies will die, but our soul lives for eternity — in one of two places, either heaven or hell.



“And there is only one who can save your soul, and that is Jesus Christ.

“The Bible tells us that Jesus came ‘to seek and to save the lost.’ I am so thankful to God for each person who responded to the Gospel message tonight and surrendered their lives to Christ, coming to Him in repentance and faith there on the beach.”

The governor of Rio de Janeiro was also in attendance, and Graham posted a picture of him and the governor on Twitter, commending him and President Jair Bolsonaro for their Christian values.

Related:
27 Years After Dropping Out of High School, He Was 'Led by God' to Get Diploma

“It was an honor to meet Rio de Janeiro Governor @ClaudioCastroRJ who came tonight, & I’m grateful to Brazil’s President @JairBolsonaro who sent a message of support,” he wrote.

“I appreciate that these leaders stand with the biblical definition of marriage & against abortion in Brazil.”

Franklin Graham is following in his father’s footsteps, as Billy Graham visited the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro 48 years ago, in 1974, according to what the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) told Fox News.

“EsperançaRio,” or “Hope Rio,” was a success, with the BGEA reporting that thousands gave their life to God that night. Later, Graham tweeted some of his parting words during the event: “If there’s one thing I want you to remember, it’s that God Loves You!!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Crowd of Nearly 70,000 People Attend Rev. Franklin Graham's Latest Event in Brazil
Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Diagnosis but Vows to See Fans Again: 'I Can't Wait'
Heartwarming: Firefighters Serenade 93-Year-Old Woman After Cooking Mishap
Man Headed to Shooting Range Stops to Rescue a Kitten in the Road, Ends Up with 13
27 Years After Dropping Out of High School, He Was 'Led by God' to Get Diploma
See more...

Conversation