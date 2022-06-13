Crowd of Nearly 70,000 People Attend Rev. Franklin Graham's Latest Event in Brazil

Franklin Graham has been busy flying all over the world to speak at different events aimed at bringing the gospel to the lost.

Just recently, he tied up a trip to the United Kingdom after events in Liverpool, Newport and Sheffield as part of his 2022 “God Loves You Tour” in the U.K. He’ll be back to continue the tour in London in July, but on June 11 he was in Rio de Janeiro for another massive event.







“An incredible crowd of over 68,000 people came out to Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro this evening for #EsperançaRio,” Graham posted on June 11.

“The rain didn’t dampen their enthusiasm! 4,000+ churches have been a part of preparing for this event for many months, and some told us they had been praying for years.”







Using examples immediately at hand to highlight his points, Graham assured the attendees of their worth and the importance of making the decision to follow Christ while they can.

“I told the crowd that if they owned all of the high-end real estate lining Copacabana Beach or all of the gas, oil, and gold in the world, their soul is of more value than all of those things. One day, each of our bodies will die, but our soul lives for eternity — in one of two places, either heaven or hell.







“And there is only one who can save your soul, and that is Jesus Christ.

“The Bible tells us that Jesus came ‘to seek and to save the lost.’ I am so thankful to God for each person who responded to the Gospel message tonight and surrendered their lives to Christ, coming to Him in repentance and faith there on the beach.”

It was an honor to meet Rio de Janeiro Governor @ClaudioCastroRJ who came tonight, & I’m grateful to Brazil’s President @JairBolsonaro who sent a message of support. I appreciate that these leaders stand with the biblical definition of marriage & against abortion in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/xSVHSYFfmX — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 12, 2022

The governor of Rio de Janeiro was also in attendance, and Graham posted a picture of him and the governor on Twitter, commending him and President Jair Bolsonaro for their Christian values.

“It was an honor to meet Rio de Janeiro Governor @ClaudioCastroRJ who came tonight, & I’m grateful to Brazil’s President @JairBolsonaro who sent a message of support,” he wrote.

“I appreciate that these leaders stand with the biblical definition of marriage & against abortion in Brazil.”

If there’s one thing I want you to remember, it’s that God Loves You!! #EsperançaRio pic.twitter.com/s5BtdRIil4 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 12, 2022

Franklin Graham is following in his father’s footsteps, as Billy Graham visited the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro 48 years ago, in 1974, according to what the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) told Fox News.

“EsperançaRio,” or “Hope Rio,” was a success, with the BGEA reporting that thousands gave their life to God that night. Later, Graham tweeted some of his parting words during the event: “If there’s one thing I want you to remember, it’s that God Loves You!!”

