A seized yacht and bales of cocaine are displayed for the media at a Portuguese navy base in Almada, south of Lisbon, on Monday.
International Police Find Something Shocking Aboard Yacht in the Atlantic Ocean, Worth $232 Million

 By The Associated Press  October 18, 2021 at 9:39am
An international police operation has seized 5.2 metric tons of cocaine with a street value estimated at $232 million on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean, authorities said Monday.

Portuguese police said the shipment was one of the largest hauls in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years.

Police backed by Portuguese navy and air force units located and intercepted the 79-foot yacht at sea, authorities said in a statement.

They boarded it and found 183 bales of cocaine on board.

Police suspect the cocaine belonged to an international drug-trafficking gang bringing the drug into Europe through the Iberian Peninsula.

Three men were arrested and taken to Portugal.

The operation involved police from Portugal and Spain, as well as members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.

Authorities said they would release further details of the operation later Monday.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

