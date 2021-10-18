An international police operation has seized 5.2 metric tons of cocaine with a street value estimated at $232 million on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean, authorities said Monday.

Portuguese police said the shipment was one of the largest hauls in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years.

Police backed by Portuguese navy and air force units located and intercepted the 79-foot yacht at sea, authorities said in a statement.

They boarded it and found 183 bales of cocaine on board.

5.2 tons of cocaine. That’s a lot of cocaine. The seizure comes as new gangs continue to muscle into cocaine markets in Europe, setting up smuggling networks directly linking producers in Latin America to European consumers. Our story: https://t.co/jtuQOJaI5z — Catarina Demony (@CatarinaDemony) October 18, 2021

Police suspect the cocaine belonged to an international drug-trafficking gang bringing the drug into Europe through the Iberian Peninsula.

Three men were arrested and taken to Portugal.

The operation involved police from Portugal and Spain, as well as members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.

Authorities said they would release further details of the operation later Monday.

