SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Investigation Launched Into String of Soldier Deaths at Fort Hood

US Army soldiers stand together on Nov. 10, 2009, in Fort Hood, Texas.Joe Raedle / Getty ImagesUS Army soldiers stand together on Nov. 10, 2009, in Fort Hood, Texas. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 8, 2020 at 9:17am
P Share Print

Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances and deaths at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.

Democratic Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Jackie Speier of California sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy requesting documents and information on the deaths. Lynch chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on National Security, and Speier leads the Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

According to the letter, the subcommittees will jointly investigate if recent deaths “may be symptomatic of underlying leadership, discipline, and morale deficiencies throughout the chain-of-command.”

The letter said that according to Army data there were an average of 129 felonies committed annually at Fort Hood between 2014 and 2019, including cases of homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault.

The members of Congress cited the deaths of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was bludgeoned to death at the Texas base in April by a fellow soldier, and Pvt. Gregory Morales, whose remains were found in June while searching for Guillen. Morales was reported missing in August 2019.

TRENDING: Trump Says Biden Needs a Drug Test - This Is What Tipped Him Off

The letter also names Pvt. Mejhor Morta and Sgt. Elder Fernandes, whose deaths are still under investigation, and the homicide investigations of Pvt. Brandon Scott Rosecrans, Spc. Freddy Delacruz Jr. and Spc. Shelby Tyler Jones.

According to the letter, McCarthy during an August visit to Texas stated that Fort Hood had the “highest, the most cases for sexual assault and harassment and murders for our entire formation of the US Army.”

Lynch and Speier said they will report the conditions and circumstances that could have contributed to the soldiers’ deaths and seek justice on behalf of soldiers and families “who may have been failed by a military system and culture that was ultimately responsible for their care and protection.”

Do you think Fort Hood leadership is at fault for the recent deaths?

The family of Guillen, whose remains were found on July 1, has called for a congressional investigation. Natalie Khawam, who represents the Guillen family, said she is thankful Congress has agreed to investigate.

“Our soldiers and their families deserve the truth,” Khawam said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







'An Attempt To Destroy My Character': Rochester Police Chief Resigns, Denounces Protests
Police Seize 1,000 Lbs of Marijuana in Investigation Into Killings at Illegal CA Growing Site
3 Teens Charged in Slaying of Cleveland Police Officer
Investigation Launched Into String of Soldier Deaths at Fort Hood
Absentee Ballots Open Door for Double Voting in Georgia Primary
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×