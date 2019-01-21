Iraq says goodbye to its beloved archaeologist al-Gailani

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq is mourning the loss of a beloved archaeologist who helped rebuild her country’s leading museum in the aftermath of the U.S. invasion in 2003.

Lamia al-Gailani, who died on Friday at the age of 80, was one of Iraq’s first women to excavate the country’s rich archaeological heritage.

Friends, colleagues, and cultural officials gathered at Baghdad’s National Museum on Monday to pay their respects.

Al-Gailani specialized in the study of cylinder seals, engraved surfaces used to print cuneiform impressions and pictographic lore in ancient Assyrian and Babylonian culture.

After Iraq’s National Museum was looted in 2003, Al-Gailani lent her expertise to identify stolen relics and select artefacts to display at its 2015 reopening.

TRENDING: Trump Slams Dem Leaders: ‘They Only See 2020 – Which They Are Not Going To Win’

She also championed a new antiquities museum for the city of Basra, which opened in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.