Is Trump racist? 2020 Democrats are split on the question

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 4:50pm
There’s a growing debate among Democratic White House hopefuls over how far to go in criticizing President Donald Trump as racist.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells The Associated Press that Trump is a racist because of his views on voting rights and his rhetoric after the 2017 violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In an interview with a black online news outlet published Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris said she didn’t think “you can reach any other conclusion” than labeling Trump a racist.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have also recently called Trump racist.

But others, including Sen. Cory Booker and former Obama cabinet secretary Julian Castro, have been more cautious.

