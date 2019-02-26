Is Trump racist? 2020 Democrats are split on the question

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

There’s a growing debate among Democratic White House hopefuls over how far to go in criticizing President Donald Trump as racist.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells The Associated Press that Trump is a racist because of his views on voting rights and his rhetoric after the 2017 violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In an interview with a black online news outlet published Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris said she didn’t think “you can reach any other conclusion” than labeling Trump a racist.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have also recently called Trump racist.

But others, including Sen. Cory Booker and former Obama cabinet secretary Julian Castro, have been more cautious.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

