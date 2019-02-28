SECTIONS
Israeli media: Attorney general decides to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 9:40am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 9:43am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media: Attorney general decides to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
