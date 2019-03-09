SECTIONS
Italy standoff over high-speed rail to France eases

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte talks to journalists outside Chigi Palace's Premier office, in Rome Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Intent on his government’s survival, Premier Giuseppe Conte says the coalition will let “national” interests determine if an Alpine rail tunnel should be built. The populist government’s main partner, the 5-Star Movement, fiercely opposes the high-speed TAV rail tunnel, which is meant to speed travel between France and Italy. (Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 9:07am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROME (AP) — Italy’s coalition partners appear to have temporarily resolved a dispute over the high-speed rail line to France, with an agreement to let new contract bids go out on schedule but without any financial commitments.

The standoff between the 5-Star Movement, which opposes the tunnel project, and the League which wants it, had sparked talk of a government crisis and the loss of about 300 million euros in European Union funding.

Premier Giuseppe Conte posted an exchange of letters Saturday on Facebook in which he informed the Italian-French company building the Turin-Lyon tunnel, TELT, saying it should stop all activity implicating financial commitments until Italy renegotiates the deal.

TELT responded saying it would go ahead and invite construction firms to bid for contracts as scheduled Monday, but delaying financing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







