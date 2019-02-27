ITV, BBC in concluding phase for talks on streaming service

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — ITV says it is in the final phase of discussions with the BBC to create a new on-demand video platform to rival the likes of Netflix.

Chief Executive Carolyn McCall says the service, to be called BritBox, will provide a home for British-made video, offering an unrivaled collection of television box sets and original series in one place. She says ITV and the BBC have a “joint vision” for the service and are working on a formal agreement.

McCall says she anticipates “that other partners will be added to BritBox, and we will both speak to regulators and the wider industry about our proposals.”

ITV, a free-to-air British network, plans to invest up to 25 million pounds ($33 million) in BritBox this year and about 40 million pounds in 2020.

