Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (Michael Owens / Getty Images)

NFL Star Says He's 'Excited' to Play for the 'Washington Redskins' After Trump Calls Out Team on Name Change

 By Johnathan Jones  July 25, 2025 at 2:43pm
NFL veteran Von Miller referred to his new team by their former moniker Thursday, just days after President Donald Trump called on the Washington Commanders to reverse their name change.

Speaking with reporters after training camp, the Super Bowl MVP repeatedly used the term “Redskins” to describe his new team.

The Commanders changed their name in 2021 following pressure from left-wing activists.

But that hasn’t stopped longtime fans, or players, from still calling the team what it was for decades.

“My 15th year in the league, it never gets old,” Miller said, as Outkick reported.

“Especially being out of work for four months, perspective kind of changes a little bit.”

He added, “You know, back when you were young it was like, ‘Man why do we gotta go to OTAs? Man, I wish I was home.’ And then you’re sitting on the couch for four months, and it’s like, ‘Man, I wish I was at OTAs.’”

Miller said he missed being in the league.

“It’s good dropping the kids off, and it’s good picking the kids up from school, but I wanna go to work,” he said.

Then he dropped the line heard around the internet to end the week.

“The Washington Redskins called me a month and a half ago and started talking,” he remarked. “I agreed to come here to Washington about a week and a day. Yeah, about a week and a day ago.”

He concluded, “I’m excited to be here.”

Miller’s choice of words came just days after Trump blasted the franchise for caving to the mob.

“The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“There is a big clamoring for this,” he added.

The president also called out MLB’s Cleveland Indians for their similar decision to adopt the name “Guardians.”

“Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen,” Trump said of professional teams reverting back to their historic names and mascots.

“Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them,” he added.

“OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!” Trump concluded.

Conversation