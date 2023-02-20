Parler Share
James O'Keefe, then-president of Project Veritas Action, waits to be introduced during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 1, 2015. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais - File / AP)

James O'Keefe Out at Project Veritas - Claims Board Stripped Him of All Authority

 By The Associated Press  February 20, 2023 at 2:01pm
Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said in a speech posted online Monday that he has been removed as the right-wing group’s leader.

In remarks that appeared to have been made at a Project Veritas’ office, O’Keefe said the board had stripped him of all decision-making. The move comes after the board reportedly put him on leave from his role as chairman amid complaints about his treatment of staff at the organization.

“So currently, I have no job at Project Veritas,” O’Keefe said in the video. “I have no position here based upon what the board has done. So I’m announcing to you all that today on President’s Day, I’m packing up my personal belongings.”

Messages seeking comment were left with O’Keefe, the group’s executive director, and attorneys for Project Veritas and O’Keefe, as well as other officials with the organization, which is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

O’Keefe, who choked up and wiped away tears during his remarks, said several times that the nearly 45-minute speech was for staff internally, but it was posted on the Vimeo platform.

The announcement comes after the group’s executive director and several board members put out a statement last week saying that “a number of our staff members provided leadership with some verbal feedback describing real management concerns regarding the treatment of people and our internal processes.”

Project Veritas is best known for its hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians.

O’Keefe founded the nonprofit group 13 years ago, and its most recent IRS filings provided to charity regulators in Florida show it brought in more than $20 million in revenue in 2021.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

