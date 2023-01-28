If you want to find pretty much any statement a Pfizer executive has made about COVID-19 and the pharma giant’s mRNA vaccination about it, you can find it using search giant Google’s platforms — including both the search engine and video-sharing platform YouTube.

Just don’t expect to find it if the statements were made to a journalist with undercover video exposé specialists Project Veritas. In that case, it’ll be purged from both platforms in spectacularly Orwellian fashion.

On Wednesday, Project Veritas released a video of a man they identified as Jordon Walker, a Pfizer executive in charge of research and development, seeming to admit the company is considering “directed evolution” of the COVID-19 virus — something that sounds suspiciously like gain-of-function research, which lab-leak theory proponents note was ongoing at the Wuhan Institute of Virology — to predict “mutations that pop up and we’re not prepared for.”

Walker went as far as to say that he suspected such research was “the way the virus started in Wuhan to be honest, like, it makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere.” Walker also alleged that “COVID will probably be a cash cow for [Pfizer] for a while going forward.”

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring “Mutating” COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines “Don’t tell anyone this…There is a risk…have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn’t create something…the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest.”#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

Walker seemed to acknowledge the video was entirely legit and not a troll when confronted by Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe, claiming he “was trying to impress a person on a date” and “just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.”

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS! “I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.” “You fu*ked up!” pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

O’Keefe also seemed to have the proper receipts that Walker was indeed a top Pfizer executive and a medical school graduate.

We’ve obtained internal Pfizer docs verifying Jordan Walker as Pfizer Director, Research & Development Strategic Operations Graduated Yale 2013 Doctor Med at U of Texas Southwestern medical school. His supervisor reports to Mikael Dolsten who reports to Albert Bourla, CEO pic.twitter.com/7t0tAzHUo6 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 26, 2023

Nevertheless, don’t try looking for this video on YouTube. It was removed on Friday; the Project Veritas channel received a “strike” from the service and had its ability to upload videos restricted for a week.

BREAKING: @YouTube has just removed our @Pfizer story from the platform “due to a violation of our Community Guidelines” Project Veritas channel has been given a “strike” and ability to upload ANY new videos is “restricted” for a week with threats of future “permanent removal” pic.twitter.com/YgrvceQc1w — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 28, 2023

If you wanted to find it on Project Veritas’ website via Google, you might have had a difficult time, too:

Google censoring the Project Veritas story? pic.twitter.com/a8y78w73zj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 26, 2023

To be fair, Google seems to have found some “time for reliable sources to publish information” by the time I ran a search on “Project Veritas Pfizer” early Saturday morning.

The top result among these “reliable sources”? Um, Pfizer itself, with a statement that the company “has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research. Working with collaborators, we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern.”

“Most of this work is conducted using computer simulations or mutations of the main protease – a non-infectious part of the virus,” the statement continues.

“In a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells. In addition, in vitro resistance selection experiments are undertaken in cells incubated with SARS-CoV-2 and nirmatrelvir in our secure Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratory to assess whether the main protease can mutate to yield resistant strains of the virus. It is important to note that these studies are required by U.S. and global regulators for all antiviral products and are carried out by many companies and academic institutions in the U.S. and around the world.”

Do you believe Pfizer is running dangerous experiments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

To be fair, the second result in a search was a media release by GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, announcing he had sent a letter expressing his concern about the contents of the Project Veritas exposé to Pfizer president and CEO Albert Bourla. In the letter, Rubio said “any effort to make a virus more transmittable and deadlier is careless and dangerous.”

Project Veritas’ page itself doesn’t appear on the first page of results, however. On DuckDuckGo, a search engine that advertises fewer algorithmic nudges than Google as one of its primary selling points, the Project Veritas site was second in the results when the identical search term was used.

Whatever the case may be, the fact remains the video has been taken off of YouTube after over 800,000 views — and, in a video posted Friday night, O’Keefe said there was some irony that one of the reasons it was taken off was that Google said it contained “medical misinformation.”

“YouTube doesn’t allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the [World Health Organization,” O’Keefe said, reading the message Project Veritas received from YouTube verbatim.

Of course, the claim was being made by someone who was part of that expert consensus on vaccinations from one of the top authorities — namely, the people who make the vaccinations. And, even if he was just trying to impress someone on a date, as per his explanation, it’s still vital information unless it was demonstrably faked.

“I really think it’s third-world that big, massive corporations team up with big tech monopolies to target journalism in these United States,” O’Keefe said. “It’s just wrong. And I think they’ll regret doing this.”

Sadly, the censorship is unlikely to stop with Google. Project Veritas may be back on Twitter, thanks to new ownership, but the rest of big tech is willing to get in bed with big pharma and big government at any opportunity.

Will they regret the decision? Time will tell. The only thing we know for sure is that Jordon Walker seems to thoroughly regret one very bad date — a date that Silicon Valley liberals will be rushing to purge from our collective consciousness.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.