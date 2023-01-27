Parler Share
Watch: James O'Keefe Assaulted by Man Who Claimed Pfizer is Mutating Viruses

 By Michael Austin  January 27, 2023 at 8:48am
A video from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas published Thursday ends with O’Keefe assaulted and an iPad containing undercover evidence destroyed.

The video serves as a follow-up to Project Veritas’s latest report. That report, an undercover video, dropped Wednesday.

It then proceeded to spread through social media like wildfire, racking up an impressive 16 million views and counting.

In typical Project Veritas fashion, the video features a subject unknowingly talking to a journalist wearing a hidden camera.

Purportedly featured in the Wednesday report is Jordan Walker, described by Veritas as a Pfizer director, admitting his company experimented with mutating COVID-19 (though some doubt the report’s authenticity).

The man identified as Walker referred to this process as “directed evolution” and claimed it was used to create new strains of the virus.

Pfizer could then corner the market on vaccines designed to target these new strains specifically, Walker explained in the video.

In the follow-up video posted Thursday, O’Keeefe confronts Walker, who then proceeds to assault him.

At the time, O’Keefe was holding an iPad featuring the undercover video.

Project Veritas later confirmed via Twitter that the iPad had been destroyed.

The video begins with O’Keefe walking up to Walker out of the blue.

“Why does Pfizer want to hide from the public that they’re mutating the COVID virus?” O’Keefe asked.

In response, Walker claimed to have lied.

“I’m literally a liar,” Walker said. “I was trying to impress a person on a date by lying.”

“I’m not even a scientist,” he added. “I came from a consulting firm that does business.”

Walker then called the police after repeatedly threatening to do so.

The situation continued to escalate until Walker lunged for O’Keefe’s iPad, assaulting him and his staff in the process.

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Conversation