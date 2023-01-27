Watch: James O'Keefe Assaulted by Man Who Claimed Pfizer is Mutating Viruses

A video from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas published Thursday ends with O’Keefe assaulted and an iPad containing undercover evidence destroyed.

The video serves as a follow-up to Project Veritas’s latest report. That report, an undercover video, dropped Wednesday.

It then proceeded to spread through social media like wildfire, racking up an impressive 16 million views and counting.

The most watched video in Project Veritas history and it hasn’t even been 24 hours… pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

In typical Project Veritas fashion, the video features a subject unknowingly talking to a journalist wearing a hidden camera.

Purportedly featured in the Wednesday report is Jordan Walker, described by Veritas as a Pfizer director, admitting his company experimented with mutating COVID-19 (though some doubt the report’s authenticity).

The man identified as Walker referred to this process as “directed evolution” and claimed it was used to create new strains of the virus.

Pfizer could then corner the market on vaccines designed to target these new strains specifically, Walker explained in the video.

In the follow-up video posted Thursday, O’Keeefe confronts Walker, who then proceeds to assault him.

At the time, O’Keefe was holding an iPad featuring the undercover video.

Project Veritas later confirmed via Twitter that the iPad had been destroyed.

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS! “I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.” “You fu*ked up!” pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

The video begins with O’Keefe walking up to Walker out of the blue.

“Why does Pfizer want to hide from the public that they’re mutating the COVID virus?” O’Keefe asked.

In response, Walker claimed to have lied.

“I’m literally a liar,” Walker said. “I was trying to impress a person on a date by lying.”

“I’m not even a scientist,” he added. “I came from a consulting firm that does business.”

Walker then called the police after repeatedly threatening to do so.

The situation continued to escalate until Walker lunged for O’Keefe’s iPad, assaulting him and his staff in the process.

