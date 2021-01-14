Widow of TV Legend Mister Rogers, Joanne Rogers, Dead at Age 92

Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers and an accomplished concert pianist, has died. She was 92.

Rogers, who nurtured the memory and legacy of the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” after his 2003 death, died Thursday, according to the Fred Rogers Center.

We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Joanne Rogers, a joyful and tender-hearted spirit, whose heart and wisdom have guided our work in service of Fred’s enduring legacy. We extend our sympathies to the Rogers Family and all who were blessed to know Joanne. pic.twitter.com/ncJMIMSrxi — Fred Rogers Center (@FredRogersCtr) January 14, 2021

No cause of death was given.

(1/2) Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers. The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions. pic.twitter.com/ZgrxtAHHW8 — Fred Rogers Productions (@FredRogersPro) January 14, 2021

(2/2) Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. pic.twitter.com/aPx9mGwhzc — Fred Rogers Productions (@FredRogersPro) January 14, 2021

Joanne and Fred Rogers were married for more than 50 years.

Joanne, who had her own music career, “was a joyful and tender-hearted spirit, whose laughter and kindness will be deeply missed,” the Fred Rogers Center said in a Facebook post.

The center called her a “trusted anchor whose heart and wisdom have guided our work in service of Fred’s enduring legacy.”

After Fred Rogers’ death, Joanne Rogers helped develop the Fred Rogers Center Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media at St. Vincent College in his hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Born Sara Joanne Byrd in 1928, she met her future husband at Rollins College in Florida.

