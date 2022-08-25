Share
Lifestyle
News
Actor Joe E. Tata in 2008
Actor Joe E. Tata arrives at the premiere party for the CW Network's "90210" on August 23, 2008, in Malibu, California. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Joe E. Tata Dead at Age 85

 By The Associated Press  August 25, 2022 at 3:08pm
Share

Joe E. Tata, the actor known as the Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on the 1990s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” has died. He was 85.

His daughter, Kelly Katherine Tata, announced in a GoFundMe page posting on Thursday that her father died Wednesday night. She previously wrote that her father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

“My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends and fans,” said Tata’s daughter, who also wrote that the remaining funds raised from the campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

She called her father was “honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”



Trending:
House Democrat's 30-Year Career in Congress Comes to a Crushing End with Resounding Primary Defeat

Tata appeared in television shows including “Lost in Space,” “The Rockford Files,” “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” and the original “Batman” series.

But he was most popular for the role he played on “Beverly Hills, 90210” for all 10 seasons of the hit series.

Tata reprised the Nat Bussichio role in the spin-off series “90210,” which aired on the CW network from 2008 to 2013.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Jason Priestly shared on social media that Tata was a huge part of his life.

“There will never be another,” he said.

Ian Ziering, who also starred on the hit show, wrote in a Facebook post that he admired Tata as “one of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with.”



Related:
Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing After Party Is Coming to a Close After Tragic Discovery

“The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated,” Ziering said.

“He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was.”

“My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Joe E. Tata Dead at Age 85
Federal Judge Blocks Biden Administration's Attempt to Override Texas Abortion Law
Hall of Fame Quarterback and Broadcaster Len Dawson Dies at Age 87
Biden Announces Unprecedented Mass Student Debt Cancellation
Two Men Convicted of Conspiring to Kidnap Michigan Governor After Facing Second Trial
See more...

Conversation