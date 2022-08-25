'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Joe E. Tata Dead at Age 85

Joe E. Tata, the actor known as the Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on the 1990s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” has died. He was 85.

His daughter, Kelly Katherine Tata, announced in a GoFundMe page posting on Thursday that her father died Wednesday night. She previously wrote that her father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

“My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends and fans,” said Tata’s daughter, who also wrote that the remaining funds raised from the campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

She called her father was “honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”







Tata appeared in television shows including “Lost in Space,” “The Rockford Files,” “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” and the original “Batman” series.

But he was most popular for the role he played on “Beverly Hills, 90210” for all 10 seasons of the hit series.

Tata reprised the Nat Bussichio role in the spin-off series “90210,” which aired on the CW network from 2008 to 2013.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Jason Priestly shared on social media that Tata was a huge part of his life.

“There will never be another,” he said.

Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss Joe E Tata. Nat Busiccio was a huge part of Beverly Hills 90210 and Joey was a huge part of my life. Rest In Peace Joe. There will never be another. https://t.co/HDPEXsL6Ui — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) August 25, 2022

Ian Ziering, who also starred on the hit show, wrote in a Facebook post that he admired Tata as “one of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with.”







“The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated,” Ziering said.

“He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was.”

“My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be.”

