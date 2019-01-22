Judge limits access to R. Kelly’s Chicago recording studio

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge says a Chicago warehouse that R. Kelly is renting can be used only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only as a recording studio.

The Chicago Sun-Times says the Cook County judge also prohibited use of the second floor Tuesday, after building inspectors found faulty stairs.

The ruling comes a week after Chicago building inspectors found code violations at the R&B star’s recording studio on the city’s near West Side during a court-ordered inspection. Those violations included evidence the industrial space was used as a residence.

Kelly has come under fire after women featured on a Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” made new sexual misconduct allegations against the singer. Kelly has denied the allegations.

