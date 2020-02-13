Kaepernick Announces New Book That Will Explain His 'Evolution' to Anthem Protester

Colin Kaepernick can add author and publisher to his resume.

The divisive former NFL quarterback who gained national attention for kneeling during the national anthem announced Thursday he’s writing a memoir through his own publishing company.

It’s called Kaepernick Publishing, and the audio version of the currently untitled book due later this year will be available through Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon.

In 2013, Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. He knelt during the anthem in 2016 and dozens of players initially joined him. It created a national debate and drew criticism from President Donald Trump.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick has been out of a job in the NFL the last three years.

He filed a grievance against the NFL, contending teams colluded to keep him out. The sides reached an undisclosed settlement.

Kaepernick will write about that experience and what prompted his activism. Lately, he’s been reaching audiences around the country through the Know Your Rights Camp, which he founded. It instructs youths on understanding their rights, education and interacting with law enforcement.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” Kaepernick said in a statement.

“I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action.”

Kaepernick says he still wants to play football.

A chaotic NFL workout in November in Atlanta was moved to another location with fewer scouts after Kaepernick was unhappy with the rules the league placed on the session.

That resulted in no job offers.

Though he’s been out of the NFL for years, Kaepernick has continued to make headlines.

Earlier in February, the commissioner of the XFL said that Kaepernick wouldn’t be playing in the new league due to “exorbitant” salary requirements.

In an unrelated incident in January, the activist condemned the American strike that took out Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Kaepernick wrote on Twitter that “there is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” referring to Trump’s decision to take out one of the world’s most notorious terrorists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

