SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

King Felix upset by opening day decision, but not surprised

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 2:59pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Felix Hernandez says he’s upset to have been passed over for opening day, but the longtime Seattle Mariners ace isn’t surprised.

Hernandez spoke publicly Sunday for the first time since manager Scott Servais announced a day earlier that Marco Gonzales would pitch Seattle’s season opener against Oakland in Japan on March 20. Hernandez has pitched the Mariners’ first game for 10 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the majors and the fourth longest ever, but he’s been mostly injured and ineffective the past three seasons.

Asked if he was upset by Servais’ decision, Hernandez simply said “yeah.” Asked how he felt, he said, “I have no comment about that,” and added “I knew it was going to happen.”

Hernandez also says he thinks Servais likely decided before spring training about opening day, and he could not have changed his mind even with a strong spring.

Hernandez allowed seven runs in three-plus innings against Cleveland on Sunday, lifting his spring ERA to 15.95.

TRENDING: Conservatives Band Together Against Dems’ Election Bill, Call It ‘The Ultimate Fantasy of the Left’

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apenws.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Federer, Halep earn straight-set wins at Indian Wells
King Felix upset by opening day decision, but not surprised
Liberty earns 1st NCAA tourney bid since 2013, tops Lipscomb
The Latest: Kyle Busch wins Stage 2 at ISM Raceway
AP sources: Jets agree on deal to acquire Raiders’ Osemele
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×