King Felix upset by opening day decision, but not surprised

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Felix Hernandez says he’s upset to have been passed over for opening day, but the longtime Seattle Mariners ace isn’t surprised.

Hernandez spoke publicly Sunday for the first time since manager Scott Servais announced a day earlier that Marco Gonzales would pitch Seattle’s season opener against Oakland in Japan on March 20. Hernandez has pitched the Mariners’ first game for 10 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the majors and the fourth longest ever, but he’s been mostly injured and ineffective the past three seasons.

Asked if he was upset by Servais’ decision, Hernandez simply said “yeah.” Asked how he felt, he said, “I have no comment about that,” and added “I knew it was going to happen.”

Hernandez also says he thinks Servais likely decided before spring training about opening day, and he could not have changed his mind even with a strong spring.

Hernandez allowed seven runs in three-plus innings against Cleveland on Sunday, lifting his spring ERA to 15.95.

