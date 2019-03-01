Las Vegas Sands said in ‘good hands’ as CEO battles cancer

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino magnate and major GOP donor Sheldon Adelson is battling cancer, but industry analysts say the company he founded and helms has the personnel to guide it through the health crisis.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. says the 85-year-old Adelson is receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The announcement came after Sands attorney James Jimmerson in a court hearing earlier in the week described the billionaire’s health as “dire” and that Adelson has not been at his company’s offices in Las Vegas since around Christmas Day.

Analysts with Stifel say Sands “remains in incredibly good hands” with executives who make up “one of, if not the, deepest benches” among casino operators.

Sands’ stock dipped about 1.5 percent in moderate trading Friday.

