Las Vegas Sands said in ‘good hands’ as CEO battles cancer

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor Sheldon Adelson, stands as he is recognized by President Donald Trump during a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Casino magnate and GOP donor Adelson is not in good health and has not being at his company's offices in Las Vegas since around Christmas Day. Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Attorney James Jimmerson told the court the condition of the 85-year-old billionaire is dire. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 1:23pm
Modified March 1, 2019 at 1:34pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino magnate and major GOP donor Sheldon Adelson is battling cancer, but industry analysts say the company he founded and helms has the personnel to guide it through the health crisis.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. says the 85-year-old Adelson is receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The announcement came after Sands attorney James Jimmerson in a court hearing earlier in the week described the billionaire’s health as “dire” and that Adelson has not been at his company’s offices in Las Vegas since around Christmas Day.

Analysts with Stifel say Sands “remains in incredibly good hands” with executives who make up “one of, if not the, deepest benches” among casino operators.

Sands’ stock dipped about 1.5 percent in moderate trading Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

