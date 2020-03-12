SECTIONS
Major Conferences Cancel College Basketball Tournaments, Putting NCAA Tournament in Jeopardy

Zach Freemantle #32 of the Xavier Musketeers drives toward the basket as Romeo Weems #1 and Oscar Lopez Jr. #15 of the DePaul Blue Demons defend in the second half during the first round of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2020, in New York City.Sarah Stier / Getty ImagesZach Freemantle #32 of the Xavier Musketeers drives toward the basket as Romeo Weems #1 and Oscar Lopez Jr. #15 of the DePaul Blue Demons defend in the second half during the first round of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2020, in New York City. (Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2020 at 3:00am
Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

Officials with the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC conferences announced their tournaments were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.

In New York City, the Big East Tournament began as scheduled. In Indianapolis, Big Ten officials scrapped the tournament less than 30 minutes before Michigan and Rutgers were scheduled to play in the first game of the day.

The abrupt announcement came shortly after a handful of Michigan players ran onto the floor in a mostly empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse, waving their arms and begging for cheers from the nonexistent crowd.

Big Ten officials, like those in many other conferences, announced Thursday they would prohibit most fans, cheerleaders and school bands from attending games beginning Friday.

Do you think the NCAA Tournament should be postponed?

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

It’s not just college basketball.

Major League Soccer is shutting down completely because of the coronavirus, according to Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas. He says the target period for the hiatus is 30 days.

He told players and coaches, then held a news conference and says, “We’ve made a decision as a league this morning, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily.”

The expansion team owned by Mas and former England captain David Beckham had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

On Wednesday night, the NBA announced it was indefinitely suspending its season.

Multiple NBA players, including Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







