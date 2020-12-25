Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Man Forgets $300,000 Painting at Airport, Then the Hunt Begins

A painting worth more than a quarter million euros that was forgotten by a businessman at an airport in Germany has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said on Dec. 10, 2020.APA painting worth more than a quarter million euros that was forgotten by a businessman at an airport in Germany has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said on Dec. 10, 2020. (AP)

By The Associated Press
Published December 25, 2020 at 1:22am
P Share Print

A painting worth more than a quarter million euros that was forgotten by a businessman at an airport in Germany has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said Thursday.

The businessman, whose identity was not given, accidentally left behind the painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy as he boarded a flight from Duesseldorf to Tel Aviv on Nov. 27.

By the time he landed in Israel and contacted Duesseldorf police, the 280,000-euro (340,000-dollar) painting, which had been wrapped in cardboard, had disappeared.

Despite multiple emails with details about the 16-by-24-inch work, authorities could not locate it, police spokesman Andre Hartwig said.

It was only after the businessman’s nephew traveled to the airport from neighboring Belgium and talked with police directly with more information that an inspector was able to trace the painting to a paper recycling dumpster used by the airport’s cleaning company.

TRENDING: Major City Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders for 'Civil Conspiracy'

“This was definitely one of our happiest stories this year,” Hartwig said. “It was real detective work.”

 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Man Forgets $300,000 Painting at Airport, Then the Hunt Begins
Pence Announces Elite Group of NASA Astronauts To Train for Moon Landing
Trump Admin, World Take Great Strides in Space in 2020
Police Still Hot on Looters' Trail 4 Months After Ransacking of Downtown Chicago
Dual Lawsuits Level Bold New Accusations as States Band Together Against Google
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×