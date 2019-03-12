SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Mississippi agency has spent $18,000 defending $200 fine

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 7:51am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state agency in Mississippi has spent nearly $18,000 challenging another agency’s $200 fine.

The Clarion Ledger of Jackson reports that the dispute involves the Department of Public Safety’s response to a lawmaker’s public document request.

Rep. Joel Bomgar asked John Dowdy with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics some questions about the state’s drug policy. Dowdy sent his answers to Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher, who told Dowdy not to send the letter.

Bomgar complained to the Mississippi Ethics Commission, which fined two Public Safety Department attorneys $100 each. The agency eventually gave Bomgar the letter, but is still challenging the fines in court, saying it could set a precedent for when a draft document becomes a public record.

___

TRENDING: Pelosi Breaks from Dems, Makes Shock Announcement Against Trump Impeachment: ‘Not Worth It’

Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







New York attorney probing Trump business deals
Mississippi agency has spent $18,000 defending $200 fine
Outcry over Trump’s cuts to Medicare hospital payments
South Africa’s president endorses Zimbabwe leader
College coaches, others indicted in admissions bribery case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×