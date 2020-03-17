SECTIONS
NBA Star Kevin Durant, 3 Others Test Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin DurantMike Lawrie / Getty ImagesThe Nets announced on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, that four players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA. (Mike Lawrie / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 17, 2020 at 1:22pm
Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.

The Nets did not name the players Tuesday, but Durant confirmed he was one of them to The Athletic, saying: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic.

All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets said in a statement.

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

However, the team’s ability to get testing that has been unavailable to so many others drew criticism from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

“Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”

Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers.

The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco — a game that was to be played without fans — before the NBA season was suspended after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive.

The Nets said they are currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

