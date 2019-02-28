SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Neo-Nazi group’s new leader? Black man vowing to dissolve it

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 2:25pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

One of the largest and oldest neo-Nazi groups in the U.S. appears to have an unlikely new leader: A black activist who has vowed to dismantle it.

A court filing Thursday suggests James Hart Stern wants to use his new position as director and president of the National Socialist Movement to undermine the Detroit-based group’s defense against a lawsuit.

The extremist group was sued over bloodshed at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Stern’s filing asks a federal court in Virginia to issue a judgment against the neo-Nazi group before trial for a rally violence lawsuit.

Michigan corporate records indicate Stern replaced Jeff Schoep as the Detroit-based group’s leader in January. Corporate and court records don’t explain how or why Stern got the position.

Stern and Schoep didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Neo-Nazi group’s new leader? Black man vowing to dissolve it
2 groups fighting over display of Bible at veterans hospital
O’Rourke team begins national staffing talks amid 2020 buzz
Longtime New Orleans meteorologist Carl Arredondo signs off
Georgia Tech’s Joseph says no reason given for suspension
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×