The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All five regular-season games will be played at the stadiums of the host teams.

Scheduled were two home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London and two at Tottenham’s new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts.

The Arizona Cardinals were to be the home team for the game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Opponents had not been announced.

The NFL said in a statement Monday that it made the move “in order for the entire season to be played in NFL teams’ stadia under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans. …

“Commissioner Roger Goodell made this decision after consultation with our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners.”

The NFL has staged regular-season games in London every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have hosted one game there each season.

“While the NFL’s many fans in London, the U.K. and Europe will obviously be disappointed by this news, it is absolutely the right decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the sport,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said. “I know that the NFL remains fully committed to London and I look forward to welcoming NFL teams back to the capital in 2021.”

Mexico City has had a regular-season game in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the U.S., Mexico and U.K.,” Christopher Halpin, an NFL executive vice president, said in a statement.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season,” he said.

“We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK.”

The league is set to release the full schedule this week and is planning on adhering to it, though contingencies are being discussed as a safeguard against the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

