Norway detains Russian suspected in stabbing, terror plot

HELSINKI (AP) — A Norwegian court has ordered a 20-year-old Russian man detained for four weeks ahead of a trial for allegedly stabbing a woman at a supermarket and plotting a terror attack.

The Oslo District Court issued the ruling Saturday after the stabbing Thursday at the Kiwi grocery store in downtown Oslo. The victim, a woman in her 20s, remains in critical condition.

Norway’s PST domestic intelligence agency is probing the stabbing as a terror-related attack, saying the suspect was plotting to kill several people. His possible links to Islamic extremists are being investigated.

The man had traveled from Russia to Norway via Sweden and is believed to have acted alone, his lawyer Ola Lunde told the NTB news agency. Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said he was from Russia’s Bashkortostan region near Kazakhstan.

