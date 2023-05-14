Share
A male lion named Krugger looks on inside the new enclosure "La Terre des Lions" at the Zooparc of Beauval on June 23, 2017.
A male lion named Krugger looks on inside the new enclosure "La Terre des Lions" at the Zooparc of Beauval on June 23, 2017. (GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP via Getty Images)

Notorious Lion Wanders Into the Wrong African Village, Conservationists Not Happy with What Happens Next

 By The Associated Press  May 14, 2023 at 1:23pm
One of Kenya’s oldest wild lions was killed by herders and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village on Saturday, bringing to 10 the number killed last week alone.

The male lion named Loonkiito was 19 years old and was described as frail by Kenya Wildlife Service spokesman Paul Jinaro, who said it wandered out of the Amboseli national park into a village in search of food on Thursday night.

Six other lions from the same national park were speared by herders after they killed 11 goats in Mbirikani area, Kajiado county. The deaths brought to 10 the number of lions killed by herders last week in escalated human-wildlife conflict that has worried the government.

Tourism minister Peninah Malonza met locals in Mbirikani area on Sunday and urged them not to spear wandering lions and to instead reach out to the wildlife service.

The government and conservation groups have a compensation program for herders whose livestock is killed by wild animals.

But herders have become more protective after losing livestock to a drought that has been termed as the worst in decades in the East Africa region.

Conservation group Big Life Foundation’s Craig Miller said the killing of Loonkiito “was unfortunate” because he was the oldest lion in the Amboseli national park.

Wild lions rarely live past 15 years, according to conservationists.

Conversation