Nuclear Talks to Continue: US Set to Meet with Iran

Iran said Wednesday, the next round of talks regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear program it will have with the United States will be in Rome on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the comment on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting, adding that Iran also anticipated having a meeting Friday with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to discuss the talks.

The talks with the U.S. again will be mediated by Oman. The sultanate has hosted two rounds of talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, and one round at its embassy in Rome.

The talks seek to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s program if a deal isn’t reached, while Iranian officials have warned that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

