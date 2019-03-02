Oakland strike highlights housing struggles for teachers

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Oakland, California, teachers who went on strike for a week won an 11 percent pay raise with the argument that their salaries weren’t nearly keeping up with the soaring cost of living in a region flush with technology industry money.

Educators’ struggles to afford housing have been at the heart of union strife in other high-priced cities including Seattle and Los Angeles.

It’s an issue that school districts, community groups and others have been working to address in affluent areas to help retain teachers, and to make it easier for them to live in and stay involved with the communities they serve.

In high-priced California, school districts from Santa Clara in Silicon Valley to Los Angeles have created affordable housing programs for staff.

