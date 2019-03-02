SECTIONS
Oakland strike highlights housing struggles for teachers

Oakland Technical High School teacher Cris Bautista pickets in front of the school, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Bautista teaches high school in Oakland, but to afford to live in the San Francisco Bay Area, he commutes an hour or more to an apartment he shares with another teacher and works weekends at a coffee shop. Bautista is among Oakland educators who are currently out on strike to push for a 12 percent pay raise, arguing their salaries are not nearly keeping up with the soaring cost of living in a region flush with technology industry money. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland, California, teachers who went on strike for a week won an 11 percent pay raise with the argument that their salaries weren’t nearly keeping up with the soaring cost of living in a region flush with technology industry money.

Educators’ struggles to afford housing have been at the heart of union strife in other high-priced cities including Seattle and Los Angeles.

It’s an issue that school districts, community groups and others have been working to address in affluent areas to help retain teachers, and to make it easier for them to live in and stay involved with the communities they serve.

In high-priced California, school districts from Santa Clara in Silicon Valley to Los Angeles have created affordable housing programs for staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

