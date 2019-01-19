Osaka overcomes frustrations, reaches Aussie Open 4th round

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams played clean and powerful tennis to overwhelm 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-2, 6-1 and reach the Australian Open’s fourth round.

Williams grabbed a pair of service breaks and a 4-0 lead after less than 15 minutes Saturday.

Not only has Williams won every set she played this week — and 20 in a row at Melbourne Park, dating to the start of her 2017 run to the title — but she’s ceded a total of only nine games through three victories.

Things could finally get interesting in Week 2, though, as Williams bids for an eighth Australian Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles trophy in all: She will face either her older sister, Venus, or No. 1-ranked Simona Halep next. Those two were scheduled to meet each other Saturday night.

