Share
News

Muslim Mob Comprised Partially of Children Kills Man Who Allegedly 'Blasphemed' Muhammad

 By The Associated Press  June 26, 2023 at 5:47am
Share

A man was stoned to death after being accused of blasphemy in northwest Nigeria, authorities and activists said, sparking outrage on Monday from rights groups worried about what they said were growing threats to religious freedom in the region.

Usman Buda, a butcher, was killed Sunday in Sokoto state’s Gwandu district after he “allegedly blasphemed the Holy Prophet Muhammad” during an argument with another trader in a marketplace, police spokesman Ahmad Rufa’i said in a statement on Sunday night.

Local residents shared videos that appeared to be from the scene showing a large crowd that included children pelting stones at Buda on the ground as they cursed him.

Rufa’i said a police team was deployed in the area but when the officers arrived, “the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious.”

Buda was later declared dead at Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital in Sokoto, Rufa’i said.

Trending:
Family Tradition: Here are All the Crimes We Know the Biden Family Has Committed

The killing was the latest attack rights campaigners have said threatens religious freedom in Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim northern region.

Blasphemy carries the death penalty under Islamic law in the area.

Amnesty International Nigeria’s office said the failure to ensure justice in such cases would encourage more extrajudicial killings.

“The government is not taking the matter seriously and that has to change,” said Isa Sanusi, acting director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

Sokoto Gov. Ahmed Aliyu said local residents should not take laws into their hands.

However, he also warned that his government would “deal decisively” with anyone found guilty of blasphemy.

“Sokoto people have so much respect and regard for Prophet Muhammad … hence the need for all the residents to respect [and] protect his dignity and personality,” Aliyu spokesman Abubakar Bawa said.

Related:
Supreme Court Dismisses Case in Which Democratic Lawmakers Targeted Trump Records

Many of those accused of blasphemy never make it to court for trial. Last year, a student in Sokoto was beaten and burnt to death for alleged blasphemy, while a man was killed and set ablaze for the same reason in the capital city of Abuja also in the northern region.

Police in Sokoto said they have opened an investigation into the latest incident, though arrests are rare in such cases.

“Even where arrests were made, there were serious allegations that those arrested were either later released or the whole case is jeopardized,” Sanusi said. “This is very dangerous, and it shows the Nigerian authorities are deliberately not willing to do the right thing to fix this dangerous situation.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Supreme Court Dismisses Case in Which Democratic Lawmakers Targeted Trump Records
Muslim Mob Comprised Partially of Children Kills Man Who Allegedly 'Blasphemed' Muhammad
Woman Allegedly Shot Her Uber Driver After Seeing Strange Road Signs
Authorities Begin Testing Waters as Scale of Chemical Train Crash Becomes Apparent
One Dead, Others Wounded After Nightmare Roller Coaster Derailment
See more...

Conversation